Letter: Refusal to allow mobility scooter on train a 'personal attack on people with disabilities'

Trevor Long says Island Line Train’s ‘company policy’ to not allow mobility scooters is a personal attack on people with disabilities.

Islandline trains

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This letter from Trevor Long. Ed

I was yesterday (22/05/19) looking forward to a trip on your lovely train from Shanklin to Smallbrook, and then later to Ryde, returning to Shanklin later.

We paid for our tickets at Shanklin, and waited for the train to arrive. I am registered disabled and rely on a mobility scooter to get around.

“It’s company policy”
Imagine my severe disappointment and anger when told by the guard I couldn’t travel on the train. No feasible or logical reason was given, except to say ‘it’s company policy’.

Someone suggested it may be a weight problem but the train wasn’t even half full.

Personal attack on people with disabilities
I take this as a personal attack, as other disabled people with walking aids were allowed on.

I thought that disabled peopled shouldn’t be discriminated, but obviously with Island line that does not matter.

Steam Railway more helpful
We got to the steam railway, where we found the staff to be wonderfully helpful, and couldn’t do enough to accommodate me. 

I’m disgusted at your lack of empathy, and your outdated views on disabled people. 

OnTheWight has written to South Western Railway with question about Mr Long’s experience and will run a follow-up once we hear back from them. Ed

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0


Thursday, 23rd May, 2019

By

