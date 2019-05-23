South Western Trains respond to accusations of mobility scooter discrimination

Trevor Long, who relies on a mobility scooter to get around, shared a Letter to the Editor earlier today, accusing South Western Railways of discrimination because his mobility scooter was refused on board Island Line trains this week.

OnTheWight got in touch with the train operator with some questions about their policy on mobility scooters and accessibility.

A spokesperson for South Western Railways told OnTheWight,

“We are committed to providing an inclusive service and improving accessibility across our network. “Our Assisted Travel service, dedicated onboard wheelchair spaces, portable ramps on our trains and at stations, and the disabled persons railcard, are all designed to make travelling easier for customers with accessibility requirements. “There are restrictions on the size of mobility scooters that can safely travel on our services, based on national accessibility criteria. Passengers wishing to travel with a mobility scooter need to apply for a ‘Scooter Card’ to show guards before boarding. The application form for the ‘Scooter Card’ can be found on the Website.

OnTheWight has passed on SWR’s contact details to Mr Long so he can made contact and seek help in registering for the Scooter Card.