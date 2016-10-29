We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Chris Innis in Niton. Ed

The Island is looking for new industries, and historically it has always been a place for new industry. The driverless car will be the smart phone of the future, providing similar changes in social behaviour that have occurred from the fixed to the mobile phone.

Why not make the Isle of Wight the site for testing driverless cars in the UK?

Several advantages

We are a well defined area and sea boundaries mean that no driveless car can escape. Our road system is varied lending itself to testing.

We have an older population and an older population will be one of the main beneficiaries of the driverless car.

We are close to one of the main ports for importing cars, Southampton. We have the industrial parks and inherent engineering skills.

New skills and higher paid jobs

The pioneering of driverless cars on the Island will bring new jobs, higher paid jobs, technology and new skills.

The jobs will be local, especially important. It will also bring some of the great names in technology and innovation to the Island.

With any Government keen to kept the automotive industry in the UK post Brexit, isn’t this something our political leaders should get behind, a innovative Wight will be a brighter Wight.

Image: romanboed under CC BY 2.0