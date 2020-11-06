Letter: We should be investing in St Mary’s Hospital and recognising the Island’s strength

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.



This from Hans Bromwich, Cowes. Ed

Just because the IW NHS Trust has a new five year plan, does not mean it needs to become a mill stone around its neck. New times demand new thinking and new agile responses.

We know easing lockdowns result in rising Covid-19 infection rates. It is not rocket science to see living with a pattern of successive waves is likely to be our new reality, certainly until there is a safe vaccine for the world.

The wide spread disruption Covid-19 is causing our Health Service is disastrous, and in itself seriously threatens the economy.

Recognise, protect and cautiously capitalise our isolation

Here on the Island, with our Solent barrier, we have mercifully been spared the levels of infection witnessed elsewhere on the mainland. Our isolation is something to recognise, protect and cautiously capitalise on.

If the Island can remain relatively Covid free, then our hospital can remain fully operational, indeed, with the right leadership, vision and investment, St Mary’s could expand to become a satellite and beacon on excellence, attracting clinical talent to the Island.

Need to become more medically self sufficient

We need to become more medically self sufficient, recognising, developing and building upon the strengths and potential our hospital St Mary’s has.

It is fool hardy to be sending more and more Islanders to the mainland for procedures we could and should be safely delivering to Islanders here on the Island.

Mindlessly following a pathway simply because it might provide a national model that delivers cheaper health care is not what we should be pursuing.

Should be investing in St Mary’s potential

We should be investing in St Mary’s potential, recognising the Island’s strength and using the opportunity to build something really special here on the Isle of Wight.

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P