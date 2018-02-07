Letter: Why is there a ‘vendetta’ against the Island’s trees?

This reader is concerned about the number of trees that seem to be disappearing across the Isle of Wight, especially after the paving slabs that replaced a Cherry Tree in Newport resulted in her 73 year old friend having a fall.

cherry tree - town lane

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Yvonne Yelland of Parkhurst. Ed

As trees are featuring in Island news at the moment, I thought you may like to hear why I am exceedingly cross.

Last week, I was sitting outside Town Choice Cafe in Town Lane, Newport waiting for my friend to arrive.

Then I noticed that the lovely tree that was outside the Red Cross Shop had gone.

The Cherry Tree has gone!

This was a beautiful cherry blossom tree. In its place were four grey paving slabs.

Just as my friend arrived and waved at me, I heard an almighty thud. She had tripped over the raised corner of one of those four grey slabs.

The paving slabs

She is 73 years old and hit the ground with her head, forehead, nose and jaw.

A (really nice) policeman came to her aid, cleaned her up, administered plasters and agreed that luckily, that as she didn’t want an ambulance he wouldn’t call one.

Those paving slabs again

Mystery of the missing tree
I spoke to the Manager of the Red Cross Shop – I know her to talk to – and she said that the tree had a conservation order on it. She asked the contractors (sent by Island Roads) about this on the day they arrived and they said they didn’t know anything about that.

They did have a young tree to plant in its place, but as they didn’t know where to put it – they took it away again!

Why the sudden vendetta?
Of course I am absolutely livid about the injury to my friend, which wouldn’t have happened if they hadn’t removed the tree or if they have installed the slabs correctly.

Does anyone know what is happening to the trees on the Island? Why, all of a sudden is there a vendetta?

The good thing that came out of the incident was the reassuring faith in the police and strangers who came to help.

OnTheWight have asked Island Roads why the Cherry Tree was removed and will update once we hear back. Ed

Wednesday, 7th February, 2018

Rhos yr Alarch

It would have made more sense to have moved the lighting fixture, if its proximity was the issue – but of course cheaper just to give the tree a quick chop…

Vote Up00Vote Down
7, February 2018 8:11 pm
