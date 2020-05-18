Letters arrive asking Isle of Wight residents to complete Covid-19 App survey

Residents across the Isle of Wight have started receiving letters through the post from the Department of Health and Social Care.

They are being invited to take part in an online survey in relation to the Coronavirus Contact Tracing App.

Difficulties getting on the survey site

Several Isle of Wight residents have been in touch with News OnTheWight over the weekend advising of problems connecting to the survey site.

One reader who couldn’t log on to the survey site said when they emailed the address on the letter, it came back as an unrecognised email address and the phone number (0800 652 0201) had just an answering service.

Seely: Feedback will help make the App the best it can be

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, is urging residents to take part in the survey.

He said,

“This survey is important in the further development of the NHS Covid-19 App. Our experiences can help to shape the App before it is rolled out to the rest of the country. “Feedback provided in the survey will help the App development team to make this App the best it can be. I encourage all Islanders who have the letter to complete the short online survey, or there is a freephone number if people prefer. “The Isle of Wight is leading the way with testing this App which will help keep us all safe as lockdown measures start to be lifted over the next few weeks and months. “I encourage anyone who hasn’t got the App yet to do so and I thank all those who have downloaded the App and provided feedback so far. You are all making a difference and playing a key part in preparing our country to emerge from the lockdown.”

Image: Kaitlyn Baker under CC BY 2.0