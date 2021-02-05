Level 3 cold weather alert issued for the Isle of Wight

The Met Office have today issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert for the South East Region, covering the Isle of Wight, which means that there is a 90% chance of severe cold weather over the weekend and lasting into next week.

Take special care

With severe cold weather forecast, the Isle of Wight Council is encouraging people to take special care of themselves and their friends, family and neighbours so that communities can remain healthier and more independent through periods of cold weather.

Taking extra care during cold weather is particularly important for people who are more vulnerable to suffering ill health due to the cold, such as babies and very young children (under five years), older people (75+ years), pregnant women and people with pre-existing medical conditions. Relevant Covid-19 restrictions also need to be taken into account.

Stewart: Check with vulnerable friends and loved ones

Cllr Dave Stewart, leader of the Isle of Wight Council, said,

“There is a range of information and advice on the council and NHS Websites about staying warm and how to access help and support if required. “Please do check in via telephone or at a safe social distance, with vulnerable friends and loved ones to ensure that they remain safe and well during this cold snap.”

As we are all spending more time at home, there are some simple ways to cope with the cold weather.

Keep warm

Heat your home to at least 18 degrees Centigrade

Ensure you have adequate food, medication and warm clothes

Check if you are eligible for help to keep your home warm

Keep well

Stay as active as you can

Make sure you get your flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine if you are invited to have one

Follow COVID-19 guidance

Keep connected safely

Contact your GP, pharmacist, carer or key worker for advice

Keep in touch with friends, family and your community

Look out for others, particularly those who may be at risk of ill health from cold weather

Further information

Image: Matthew Henry under CC BY 2.0