LGBTQ Collective: New community group launches next month

Caroline shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Come along to Bar 74, Union Street, Ryde on Monday 2nd September from 5.30pm for a networking event for a new community group the ‘LGBTQ Collective’.

The last few years have seen an increase in the number of social and support events for the Island’s LGBTQ community.

The idea of this group is to bring together existing LGBTQ groups, volunteers, funding providers, community leaders and businesses to open communication, share events and opportunities.

LGBTQ-friendly venue

Bar 74 currently hosts several LGBTQ groups including Women’s and Men’s Groups, a debating group and there is also a book club which meets on Sundays once a month.

There is Isle of Wight Pride and ‘Out On An Island’ an 18 month National Lottery Heritage funded project which is looking for volunteers to share their Island LGBTQ stories and interviewers who will receive training to record these oral histories.

All welcome

This event is open to everyone who wants to share ideas and find out more about Isle of Wight LGBTQ support and social events.

For more details contact Michael Salmon by emailing: info@bar74ryde.com