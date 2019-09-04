Lightning believed to have started tree fire in Totland

Freshwater firefighters were called to reports of a tree on fire in Witches Wood, Totland this morning (Wednesday).

The woods remain closed off after Freshwater firefighter tackled the fire which Friends of Freshwater Fire Station say is believed to have been started after the tree was struck by lightning.

Two tender attended the fire and the road from junction from Court Road to Summers Lane was closed.

It has now reopened but the woods remain closed.

Image: © Friends of Freshwater Fire Station