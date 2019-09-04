Lightning believed to have started tree fire in Totland

The fire has been extinguished now, but the woods remain closed.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

The tree fire in Totland

Freshwater firefighters were called to reports of a tree on fire in Witches Wood, Totland this morning (Wednesday).

The woods remain closed off after Freshwater firefighter tackled the fire which Friends of Freshwater Fire Station say is believed to have been started after the tree was struck by lightning.

The tree fire in Totland

Two tender attended the fire and the road from junction from Court Road to Summers Lane was closed.

The tree fire in Totland
The tree fire in Totland

It has now reopened but the woods remain closed.

Image: © Friends of Freshwater Fire Station

Wednesday, 4th September, 2019 9:08am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2na5

Filed under: Featured, Fire, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Totland

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Lightning believed to have started tree fire in Totland"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
Mark L Francis

I blame the withes.

Vote Up00Vote Down
4, September 2019 9:58 am
Mark L Francis

I blame the witches.
The withies would be completely innocent and mostly I understand waterlogged anyway.

Vote Up00Vote Down
4, September 2019 10:00 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*