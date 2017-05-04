OnTheWight will be reporting live from the 2017 Isle of Wight council election count this evening (Thursday 4th May).

Throughout the evening and into the early hours, we’ll be feeding you interesting facts about latest election and bringing you the results for each ward as they’re announced.

The postal vote verification process begins at 9pm and with polling stations closing at 10pm, votes made today will start arriving within half and hour.

We’ve spent over 100 hours working on our dedicated election Website and will have some surprise elements, which will be revealed later this evening.

From memory, it whole process comes to an end at around 2-3am, depending on how many recounts are needed.

