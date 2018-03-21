Live: Councillors discuss combining Fire Authority with others

Live: Councillors discuss combining Fire Authority with othersWednesday 21st March 2018 | By Sally Perry Filed under: Featured, Fire, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Live coverage
OnTheWight will be reporting live from the March 2018 Isle of Wight Council chamber tonight (Wednesday) from 6pm.
The agenda (see papers below) includes:
- New combined Fire Authority to include Hampshire, Southampton, Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight authorities (paper c)
- Isle of Wight Electoral Review (paper d)
- Pay Policy (paper e)
Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.
Isle of Wight council – Full Council March 2018 agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Combined Fire Authority PAPER C[1] by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Boundary Review PAPER D by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Pay Policy PAPER E by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
