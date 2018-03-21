Live: Councillors discuss combining Fire Authority with others

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the March 2018 Isle of Wight Council chamber tonight (Wednesday) from 6pm.

The agenda (see papers below) includes:

New combined Fire Authority to include Hampshire, Southampton, Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight authorities (paper c)

Isle of Wight Electoral Review (paper d)

Pay Policy (paper e)

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

Isle of Wight council – Full Council March 2018 agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Combined Fire Authority PAPER C[1] by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Boundary Review PAPER D by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Pay Policy PAPER E by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Location map

