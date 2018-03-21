Analysis of eight years of public data from the Department for Transport (Dft) has revealed that out of 151 local authorities the Isle of Wight is the fifth worst in the country for maintaining A roads.

The data found that the Isle of Wight – with 121km of A roads – had the fifth highest percentage of A roads (12.5 per cent) in need of maintenance (average from 2009-10 to 2016-17).

This is despite the Highways PFI contractor, Island Roads, declaring to have rebuilt or resurfaced 300km of highway Islandwide since 2013.

“Significant improvements” on B and C roads

The picture is better for the Isle of Wight’s B and C roads though.

The data revealed “there were significant improvements” with the Isle of Wight 59th out of 151 local authorities.

Extended core investment period

The first years of the 25 year Highways PFI contract are what’s referred to as the ‘core investment period’.

Traditionally core investment periods are five years, but at the start of the contract, a longer period (seven years) was negotiated to “seek to minimise disruption, particularly in the tourism season”.

You can read the full detail of what was to be included in the PFI contract on this council press release from 2012.

Compensation claims

Luke Bosdet, the AA’s public affairs spokesman, said:

“Pothole location will be dictated by a number of factors, such as amount and type of traffic, amount and standard of roadworks, and nature of the road (junctions, drainage, etc). Some stretches of road may look particularly ropey, but may have reached the point where it is cost effective for the local authority to resurface them – the locals are moaning like hell, but the council has the work scheduled. “Local factors can mean that particularly nasty pothole hotspots are often where the roads are under greatest pressure and threaten damage / injuries to larger numbers of road users. “Cynically, compensation claims to the council for damage to vehicles will be more frequent and greater on busier A roads – while the cost of injuries on minor roads gets passed mostly on to the NHS.”

Response from the council

OnTheWight has approached the council to ask how the Isle of Wight could be positioned as fifth worst in the country, when Island Roads are approaching the end of its fifth year under the PFI contract.

We’ll update here once we hear back.