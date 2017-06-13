Live: First scrutiny meeting of new Isle of Wight council

Tonight (Tuesday 13th June) sees the first Scrutiny Committee meeting of the new Isle of Wight council.

Cllr Paul Fuller (Ind) will be chairing the chairman and joined by Cllr Julia Baker-Smith (Ind); Cllr Geoff Brodie (Lab); Cllr June Davison (IWALC rep); Cllr Rodney David Downer (Ind); Cllr Andrew Garratt (LibDem); Cllr John Hobart (Con); Cllr John Kilpatrick (Con) and Cllr Brian Tyndall (Con).

They will be electing a vice chair, receiving an update on the Cowes floating bridge, considering the Quarterly Performance and Finance Report as well as reviewing the current forward plan (see below).

Live updates

Papers

The Agenda and Forward Plan can be seen below. Click on full screen icon to see larger version.









