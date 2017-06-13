Police appeal for help to find missing woman

Police are concerned about the welfare of this missing woman from London who is thought to be on the Isle of Wight.

joanne thorp

Police share this missing person appeal. Ed

Can you help us find missing person Joanne Thorp?

Joanne, who is 34 years old, went missing from west London yesterday (12 June) and we now believe she may be on the Isle of Wight.

We are concerned for Joanne’s welfare.

If you see her please get in touch on 999, quoting incident number 701.

Tuesday, 13th June, 2017 9:17pm



