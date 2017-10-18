Live: Isle of Wight councillors debate plan for next three years

Members of the Isle of Wight council will be considering the proposed three year Corporate Plan at tonight’s extraordinary meeting. If you can’t make it along, follow our coverage here.

corp plan diagram

OnTheWight is reporting live from the October extraordinary full council meeting tonight (Wednesday) from 6pm

There’s only one item on the agenda – the proposed 2017-2020 Corporate Plan.

Titled ‘Our Island | Our Vision’, the Corporate Plan will be presented by Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart.


Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

The Corporate Plan


Wednesday, 18th October, 2017 5:50pm

By

