Live: Isle of Wight councillors debate plan for next three years

OnTheWight is reporting live from the October extraordinary full council meeting tonight (Wednesday) from 6pm
There’s only one item on the agenda – the proposed 2017-2020 Corporate Plan.
Titled ‘Our Island | Our Vision’, the Corporate Plan will be presented by Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart.
If you value Trustworthy, independently-owned
media on the Isle of Wight, you can help.
Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.
The Corporate Plan
Wednesday, 18th October, 2017 5:50pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fJg
Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Live coverage, Top story
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓