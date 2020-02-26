Live: Isle of Wight councillors set budget for coming year

Isle of Wight councillors tonight (Wednesday from 5pm) debated and voted on the annual budget for 2020-21 (jump to papers below)

Isle of Wight council say they have to find £4.5m of cuts/savings in the next financial year, with many millions more over the next couple of years. The proposed Conservative budget would see a 3.99 per cent rise in council tax, two per cent of which goes directly towards adult social care.

The meeting will also hear alternative budgets from the Liberal Democrats and the Independent Green candidate.

Live updates

Live updates will appear below. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

The Papers

Papers can be found below. Click on full screen icon to see larger version.

Image: www.gosimpletax.com

