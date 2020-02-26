Live: Isle of Wight councillors set budget for coming year

Councillors will debate and vote on next year’s budget, which sees £4.5m of cuts/savings to public services including a 3.99 per cent increase to Council Tax and increase in parking charges

coins and notes

Isle of Wight councillors tonight (Wednesday from 5pm) debated and voted on the annual budget for 2020-21 (jump to papers below)

Isle of Wight council say they have to find £4.5m of cuts/savings in the next financial year, with many millions more over the next couple of years. The proposed Conservative budget would see a 3.99 per cent rise in council tax, two per cent of which goes directly towards adult social care.

The meeting will also hear alternative budgets from the Liberal Democrats and the Independent Green candidate.

Live updates
Live updates will appear below. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

The Papers
Papers can be found below. Click on full screen icon to see larger version.

Wednesday, 26th February, 2020 4:55pm

By

1 Comment on "Live: Isle of Wight councillors set budget for coming year"

Benny C
They could start with introducing – a) performance related pay for ALL Councillors b) an automatic system linking pay to attendance c) an end to self approval of pay rises for Councillors, replaced by an independent public panel. d) annual publication of statistics and names in connection with all of the above. e) a reward system for claiming LESS expenses f) quarterly Public Review meetings for all… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down
26, February 2020 5:39 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

