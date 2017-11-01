Local councillor welcomes 20mph limit in Godshill

The new 20mph speed limit has been agreed by the Isle of Wight Council following years of campaigning.

20mph campaign

This in from Jonathan Bacon on behalf of Cllr Rodney Downer. Ed

Rodney Downer, Independent Councillor for Godshill and Wroxall, today welcomed the decision to impose a 20mph limit in the centre of Godshill Village.

The speed limit has been agreed by the Isle of Wight Council following years of campaigning, which has now concluded with the decision to lower the speed limit in certain areas within the village.

Councillor Rodney Downer said:

“The new speed restriction has been introduced following a long campaign by residents and the local Parish Council, who I have supported and worked with throughout the process.

“A 20mph limits is appropriate in Godshill, which has particular issues due to its popularity as a tourist destination and because as there are few pavements in the main part of the village, meaning that visitors and residents alike are forced to walk on the road in places.

“I hope that the new speed limit will mean that people walking through Godshill can feel safer and that local businesses will also benefit from this recognition of local wishes which has been worked towards over the last five years.”

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 1st November, 2017 10:17am

By

1 Comment on "Local councillor welcomes 20mph limit in Godshill"

Geoff Brodie

Interesting that the man who was Rodney’s Council Leader prior to January is now issuing press releases for him. Particularly since Rodney was unable to get this good decision out of Cllr Bacon’s administration…….

1, November 2017 11:31 am
