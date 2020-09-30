Local residents experiencing design issues with St Mary’s roundabout design

As reported by News OnTheWight last week, the ward councillor for Parkhurst says a number of ‘small’ problems are being overlooked in the multi-million-pound update of the St Mary’s roundabout in Newport.

The roundabout-turned-junction is set to be finished by the end of the year, according to the Isle of Wight Council, but residents in the area say they are noticing the small issues, seemingly overlooked by the project’s designers.

Challenging visibility

One, in particular, includes vehicles being unable to exit Hampshire Crescent, onto Forest Road, as vehicles are either stopped across the junction or the visibility for vehicles pulling out is challenging.

Ward representative for Parkhurst, Cllr Andrew Garratt, said residents have told him of the stresses and hazards this has caused, which he raised with Cllr Ian Ward, the cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, who did say signage would be put up to stop cars stopping over the junction. No signage has been put in place yet.

Garratt: Residents have had to put up with a lot

He said:

“I cannot imagine in an £6 million project the cost of some paint and whatever legal licences need to put a keep clear area there would add much to the cost. “It is that sort of thing which I am struggling to get the council to respond to — these are small things, in their view, which are big things to residents. The hundreds of people who live on the estate who have poor visibility coming out of the road. “The residents have had to put up with a lot — the Forest Road closure and having to drive around the houses to get home. It does alarm me.”

Other issues

Other issues raised include a car driving through the red light at the new crossing on Forest Road and poles in the pavement on the side of the junction near to St Mary’s Hospital which leaves little room for a pedestrian and wheelchair user to pass, leaving questions being raised as to why another option wasn’t considered.

Cllr Garratt has put a number of issues, including the continued problems with congestion, to Cllr Ward, hoping to get the smaller problems noticed and rectified.

Only one complaint

Cllr Ward has previously said he had only received one complaint directly to him as a result of the changes to the roundabout, despite Island Roads directing complaints to him.

