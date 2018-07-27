Longest lunar eclipse of the century with blood red moon tonight

Don’t get stuck in front of the TV tonight (Friday), get out and see the longest lunar eclipse of the century so far and, weather permitting, two glowing red planets in the sky. Read on for more details.

large red moon over lifeboat station

Tonight (Friday) brings with it the longest lunar eclipse of the century (so far).

Lasting around an hour and 45 minutes, for viewers from the UK, the moon will be eclipsing as it rises (from 8.50pm) ending at 10.15.

Because of the way sunlight passes through the earth’s atmosphere, depending on the conditions, when in shadow the moon will turn red at around 9.20pm.

According to The Guardian, “the precise colour of the moon depends on the atmospheric conditions in Earth’s atmosphere”. The more clear the atmosphere, the brighter and lighter the colour will be.

Magical Mars
As well as the treat of the lunar eclipse and red moon, Mars will also reach its nearest point to Earth tonight.

Weather permitting Mars will appear as a glowing red planet in the sky.

Where to see it
Isle of Wight photographer, Ainsley Bennett, told OnTheWight that one of the best places to watch the moon rise would be Sandown Bay, or St Helens – which would provide the lifeboat station as a great addition to any photos – weather permitting, of course.

Busting the myths
Want to know more about blood moons?

Read our piece from earlier in the year by Jamie Russell, busting the blood moon myths.

Image: © Ainsley Bennett Photography

