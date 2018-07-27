Find out more about ‘The Mummies Caves’ at special open day

Daisy shares details of this event taking place on Saturday on behalf of Gift to Nature. Ed

Join us this Saturday 28th July and learn about your local history (see details).

For the last few months Isle of Wight charity, Gift to Nature, have been heading up a fascinating project at the Dodnor Creek/Dickson’s Copse nature reserve, designed to increase the public’s understanding of the rich industrial and natural heritage of the site.

Part-funded by a Heritage Lottery grant, Dodnor Rediscovered has seen local archaeologists and wildlife experts working together to reveal and stabilise a historic cement kiln, known locally as ‘The Mummies Caves’ (pictured above) an extraordinary tale about mills, cement, renewable power, and nature.

Special open day

The project is now reaching its conclusion and they will be revealing their findings to the public on this special open day where the public will be able to access the actual site of the kilns themselves.

Although you will be able to view them from the cycle path in the future, this is one of the few times the public will be able to examine the kilns at close quarters as they are only accessible from private land.

New nature trail

As well as access to the Kilns, you will also be able to experience Gift to Nature’s new nature trail in the Local Nature Reserve.

The trail was partly funded by Tescos Bags of Help and made possible with the help of Southern Water staff volunteers. Be sure to check out the bespoke carved wood posts to waymark the trail.

The day will also include live demonstrations, trails and storytelling for kids, local artist collaborations and refreshments.

Book free tickets

Tickets are free, however, it is preferred that you book so that we accommodate for the right numbers in advance. To book your places, visit the Facebook event page.

Location map

View the location of this story.