Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 27th July 2018

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
27 July — 01 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : Carisbrooke High Street, footway outside waverly hotel (ML220097) : High Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: footway reapirs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019230
Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
27 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : From The junction of Longwood Lane to the Junction of Main Road. ML340145/6 : Lower Road-Brading – 19435
Works description: Drainage Survey BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019013
Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 133M SE FROM THE JUNCTION OF ROWLANDS LANE ON STROUD WOOD ROAD.
Works description: RYDE -496045-RAISE / RENEW FRAME AND COVER- Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGJW01
Campfield Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
27 July — 07 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: JNC OF RIVER VIEW CAMPFIELD ROAD TO O/S 38 CAMPFIELD ROAD
Works description: TO RENEW 317M 8″CI AND RENEW WITH 317M 125MM PE/ 75MM PE AND RELAY 38 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW050W115479619-00282
Cook Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 July — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : whole length 60m West of junction with CookmAve main ML261205 : Cook Avenue-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML261205 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019170
Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
27 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 63 PARKWAY FRESHWATER ISLE OF W IGHT PO40 9DH
Works description: FRESHWATER 547442 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUPE6ER01
River View, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
27 July — 01 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM O/S 1 TO 12 RIVER VIEW
Works description: TO RENEW 290M 4″SI AND RENEW WITH 290M 75MM PE AND RELAY 12 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW050W115479559-01409
West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
27 July — 01 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRADING : From New Farm 128 m Southeast ML330369 : West Lane-Brading
Works description: #104 Minor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML330369 BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019212
