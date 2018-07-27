Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 27th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

27 July — 01 August

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : Carisbrooke High Street, footway outside waverly hotel (ML220097) : High Street-Carisbrooke

Works description: footway reapirs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019230

Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

27 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : From The junction of Longwood Lane to the Junction of Main Road. ML340145/6 : Lower Road-Brading – 19435

Works description: Drainage Survey BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019013

Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 133M SE FROM THE JUNCTION OF ROWLANDS LANE ON STROUD WOOD ROAD.

Works description: RYDE -496045-RAISE / RENEW FRAME AND COVER- Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGJW01

Campfield Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

27 July — 07 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: JNC OF RIVER VIEW CAMPFIELD ROAD TO O/S 38 CAMPFIELD ROAD

Works description: TO RENEW 317M 8″CI AND RENEW WITH 317M 125MM PE/ 75MM PE AND RELAY 38 SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW050W115479619-00282

Cook Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 July — 10 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : whole length 60m West of junction with CookmAve main ML261205 : Cook Avenue-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML261205 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019170

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

27 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 63 PARKWAY FRESHWATER ISLE OF W IGHT PO40 9DH

Works description: FRESHWATER 547442 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUPE6ER01

River View, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

27 July — 01 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM O/S 1 TO 12 RIVER VIEW

Works description: TO RENEW 290M 4″SI AND RENEW WITH 290M 75MM PE AND RELAY 12 SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW050W115479559-01409

West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

27 July — 01 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRADING : From New Farm 128 m Southeast ML330369 : West Lane-Brading

Works description: #104 Minor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML330369 BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019212

Image: Big Tall Guy under CC BY 2.0