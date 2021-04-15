Look out for annual waste and recycling booklet and collections calendar

The annual waste and recycling booklet and collections calendar will be landing on doormats soon.

Residents are urged to keep an eye out for their handy guide which contains full details on waste collections for their area, including:

guides on what types of items should go in what waste receptacle;

how to book free and paid for additional services, such as re-use collections and Collection Plus;

details on the Island’s household waste recycling centres, and;

guidance for businesses and holiday let owners requiring commercial waste collections.

In the post next week

The Isle of Wight Council, in partnership with Amey, will be posting booklets to residents from Monday (19th April).

Any households that do not receive a booklet by 30th April are advised to contact the council’s waste and recycling team by emailing: [email protected] or by calling (01983) 823777 to request a copy.

Look out for envelope

The booklets will arrive in an envelope marked with the Isle of Wight Council and Amey’s logos and will clearly state it contains important information about waste services.

Alternative versions of the booklets, including large print, text only, black and white and brail can be provided on request using the contact details above. The booklet is also available in different languages.

IW in top 25 per cent of recyclers in England

Natasha Dix, the council’s waste and environment manager, said,

“If you are having difficulty with your waste and recycling or want to know how you can recycle more, we will do our best to help you — just get in touch! “Thank you for all your work in helping our Island to be in the top 25 per cent of recyclers in England.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: pagedooley under CC BY 2.0