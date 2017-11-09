Look out for the festive reduce, reuse, recycle roadshow

The council share this latest news. Ed

A festive reduce, reuse, recycle roadshow will be visiting venues across the Island from next Monday (13 November).

The tour of supermarkets, libraries and town centres is aimed at encouraging recycling and reducing waste produced over the festive period.

Cllr Michael Murwill, Cabinet member for waste management,

“The council, in partnership with Amey, is hoping residents can find some useful tips on how to reduce Christmas waste and find out what typical Christmas trimmings can and can’t be recycled. We are encouraging residents to think before they buy, from choosing rechargeable batteries, to recyclable wrapping paper. “We all know Christmas comes at a price but if we think about the packaging we buy, that price doesn’t have to come at a cost to our environment and community.”

Starts next week

The first event begins on 13 November and the tour takes in many of the Island’s main supermarkets including Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons and Iceland and local libraries. Town centres in Newport and Ryde will also be visited.

Visitors can pick up a handy leaflet with all the information inside or can download a poster at iWight Website (or below).

The tour will also provide information on how to reduce food waste, such as buying loose vegetables, using up leftovers and avoiding unnecessary food packaging; as well as helpful reminders on what goes where in recycling and waste.

Where and when

The full list of venues, dates and exhibition times can be found below:

Mon 13 Nov Newport Library 10am to 3pm Tues 14 Nov Morrisons, Newport 10am to 4pm Wed 15 Nov Niton Library 9am to 12pm Wed 5 Nov Ventnor Library 1pm to 3.30pm Thurs 16 Nov East Cowes Library 1.30pm to 4pm Fri 17 Nov Sandown Library 9am to 12pm Fri 17 Nov Shanklin Library 1.30pm to 4pm Mon 20 Nov Freshwater Library 10am to 12pm Wed 22 Nov Bembridge Library 9.30am to 12.30pm Wed 22 Nov Ryde Library 1.30pm to 4.30pm Frid 24 No Newport Library 10am to 3pm Mon 27 Nov Cowes Library 10am to 12.30pm Fri 1 Dec B & Q, Newport 10am to 3pm Mon 4 Dec Tesco Extra, Ryde 9.30am to 4pm Wed 6 Dec Newport Town Centre (St Thomas Square) 10am to 2pm Fri 8 Dec Freshwater Co-Op 10am to 4pm Mon 11 Dec ASDA 10am to 4pm Tues 12 Dec Ryde Town Centre (outside Co-Op) 10am to 2pm Wed 13 Dec Iceland, Ryde 11am-4pm Thurs 14 Dec Newport Town Centre (St James’ Square) 10am – 2pm



