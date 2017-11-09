Look out for the festive reduce, reuse, recycle roadshow

The Reduce, Reuse, Recycling tour of supermarkets, libraries and town centres is aimed at encouraging recycling and reducing waste produced over the festive period.

A festive reduce, reuse, recycle roadshow will be visiting venues across the Island from next Monday (13 November).

The tour of supermarkets, libraries and town centres is aimed at encouraging recycling and reducing waste produced over the festive period.

Cllr Michael Murwill, Cabinet member for waste management,

“The council, in partnership with Amey, is hoping residents can find some useful tips on how to reduce Christmas waste and find out what typical Christmas trimmings can and can’t be recycled. We are encouraging residents to think before they buy, from choosing rechargeable batteries, to recyclable wrapping paper.

“We all know Christmas comes at a price but if we think about the packaging we buy, that price doesn’t have to come at a cost to our environment and community.”

Starts next week
The first event begins on 13 November and the tour takes in many of the Island’s main supermarkets including Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons and Iceland and local libraries. Town centres in Newport and Ryde will also be visited.

Visitors can pick up a handy leaflet with all the information inside or can download a poster at iWight Website (or below).

The tour will also provide information on how to reduce food waste, such as buying loose vegetables, using up leftovers and avoiding unnecessary food packaging; as well as helpful reminders on what goes where in recycling and waste.

Where and when
The full list of venues, dates and exhibition times can be found below:

Mon 13 NovNewport Library10am to 3pm
Tues 14 NovMorrisons, Newport10am to 4pm
Wed 15 NovNiton Library9am to 12pm
Wed 5 NovVentnor Library1pm to 3.30pm
Thurs 16 NovEast Cowes Library1.30pm to 4pm
Fri 17 NovSandown Library9am to 12pm
Fri 17 NovShanklin Library1.30pm to 4pm
Mon 20 NovFreshwater Library10am to 12pm
Wed 22 NovBembridge Library9.30am to 12.30pm
Wed 22 NovRyde Library1.30pm to 4.30pm
Frid 24 NoNewport Library10am to 3pm
Mon 27 NovCowes Library10am to 12.30pm
Fri 1 DecB & Q, Newport10am to 3pm
Mon 4 DecTesco Extra, Ryde9.30am to 4pm
Wed 6 DecNewport Town Centre (St Thomas Square)10am to 2pm
Fri 8 DecFreshwater Co-Op10am to 4pm
Mon 11 DecASDA10am to 4pm
Tues 12 DecRyde Town Centre (outside Co-Op)10am to 2pm
Wed 13 DecIceland, Ryde11am-4pm
Thurs 14 DecNewport Town Centre (St James’ Square)10am – 2pm


