Lookout for new recycling and waste guide

The 2017 annual recycling and waste services booklet will arrive on people’s doorsteps from this week.

Following feedback in the annual recycling and waste services survey, the booklet has been updated to include a clearer list of what can be recycled.

Your recycling and waste collection calendar is also part of the booklet; and this year, following a suggestion in the annual survey, includes school holiday term dates.

Key information

Your booklet contains key information on recycling and waste collection including additional services such as collection plus, assisted collections, bulky waste collections, and the free re-use collection service.

It also provides details on what items can be taken to household waste recycling centres at Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh.

Paul Southall, account director for Amey on the Isle of Wight, said:

“We have listened to customer feedback and the suggestions from our Community Waste Forum and updated the booklet to reflect many of the ideas put forward. “More pictures and a more detailed list of what can and can’t be recycled will help people to recycle more and waste less. The addition of the school holiday term dates and bank holidays was a very simple suggestion from the public but one we think many people will find very useful.”

Dropping through your letterbox

The booklets are being posted by Royal Mail and all households should receive one by Monday 10 April 2017.

Any household that has not received a booklet by 10 April 2017 can logon to the Website and download a collection calendar specific to their property or can request a booklet by contacting the council on (01983) 823777.

The booklet does not include opening times for recycling centres, so please see below (correct at time of publishing but subject to change from April).

Afton Marsh Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC)

Afton Road, Freshwater, PO40 9TP

Opening hours:

Three days a week; Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including bank holiday Mondays. Please note: this site will not be open on Christmas Day.

Winter opening hours (Monday 31 October to Sunday 26 March 2017 – 7am to 6pm)

Summer opening hours (Monday 27 March 2017 to Sunday 29 October 2017 – 7am to 8pm)

Lynnbottom Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC)

Briddlesford Road, Newport, PO30 2PD

Opening hours:

Seven days a week, including bank holidays. Please note: this site will not be open on Christmas Day.

Winter opening hours (Monday 31 October to Sunday 26 March 2017 – 7am to 6pm)

Summer opening hours (Monday 27 March 2017 to Sunday 29 October 2017 – 7am to 8pm)