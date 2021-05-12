Love letter to the landscape in illustrated book: Compton from the Skies to the Seas

A new illustrated book, which tells of stories from the skies to the seas is described as “a love letter to the landscape”.

During Lockdown, Rosy Burke was stuck in the Midlands and dreamed up her first photo book about Compton, the thoughts of which kept her going.

With Compton from the Skies to the Seas, Rosy would like you to feel you are in the landscape with her, on the top of the downs with the blue butterflies or down on the beach splashing in the surf. She tells stories she has gathered from Islanders in the landscape, fascinating, informative and funny.

What to expect

There are stories of:

The skies – where paragliders glide with the young sea eagles

The downs – where the blue butterflies flutter

The farm – where the bull’s big feet enabled him to escape over the cattle grid to get to his girlfriends on the other side

The cliffs – where they were made from skeletons of billions of tiny creatures, to the naked lady who just avoided death by a falling cow

The beach – where holidaymakers play and evening fishermen quietly wait

The sea – where kite-surfers skim the waves over the undersea wrecks

Author and illustrator, Rosy Burke’s parents lived in Brook in the 1950s, where their ancestors had old Brook House and she still has sisters living in the West Wight.

Where to buy

The book contains 40 pages with over 140 photos and illustrations in full colour. It is available at £12 from Orchard Bros, Freshwater, as well as Brighstone Village Shop and Brighstone Newsagents.

See the Website for more details.

Image © Copyright Rosy Burke 2021