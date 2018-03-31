Show your support for the Isle of Wight NHS – and keep the portrait

Pretty much everyone has a story to tell about how the NHS has had a positive impact on their lives, be it directly or via friends or families.

Over this Easter weekend, Isle of Wight photographer, Simon Wells, is donating his skills and studio time to do what he can to help raise awareness of the plight of the NHS on the Isle of Wight.

As you might remember there are plans to transfer many services from the Isle of Wight to the mainland. Some people aren’t happy about this and want to make their voices heard.

Join the portraits

Simon is opening an invitation to all Islanders to visit his studio this bank holiday weekend and have their portrait taken with a frame saying “Protect the IOW’s NHS”.

These portraits will be gathered together and placed on the Save Isle of Wight NHS Facebook page. The more photos, the stronger the voice.

Not only that, but a copy of your photograph will be emailed to you for you to share on your own social media, if you should so choose.

When

Saturday 10am-5pm

Easter Sunday 10am -5pm

Bank Holiday Monday 10am-5pm

Where

6C lake Industrial Way, Sandown, PO36 9PL

Above Powerbike World

For more information about the campaign to save the Isle of Wight NHS, visit their Website.

