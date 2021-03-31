‘Love where you live’ message ahead of Step 2 in Covid Recovery Roadmap

The Isle of Wight council and Visit Isle of Wight urge Islanders to reconnect with Island businesses and attractions come 12th April

While our visitors get to enjoy the Isle of Wight for a few weeks of a year, as residents, Island paradise is quite literally on our doorstep all year round.

As of 12th April, heritage sites, zoos, attractions, pub gardens, restaurant terraces, gyms, spas and self-catering properties will all be ready to welcome you back, with the rule of six and Covid safe measures in place to ensure everyone stays happy, healthy and protected.

Local businesses need your support
Now is the time to plan for when you can, to consider all the places you’ve said you’d love to go right here on the Island, but never have.

Make every weekend on the Isle of Wight a holiday at home. 

Go to the Visit Isle of Wight Website for where to eat and things to do.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed


Wednesday, 31st March, 2021 8:38am

By

1 Comment on "‘Love where you live’ message ahead of Step 2 in Covid Recovery Roadmap"

Spartacus
Typical and insulting, it’s a pity the Isle of Wight Council and tourism didn’t urge people to stay away prior to the recent lockdown to look after our health and well being, instead they encouraged people to come here for the sake of profit and their doing it again. Don’t kid yourself Covid is still with us with infections still rising. Business, business, business, profit and greed… Read more »
Vote Up1-1Vote Down
31, March 2021 10:36 am
