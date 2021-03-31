‘Love where you live’ message ahead of Step 2 in Covid Recovery Roadmap

While our visitors get to enjoy the Isle of Wight for a few weeks of a year, as residents, Island paradise is quite literally on our doorstep all year round.

As of 12th April, heritage sites, zoos, attractions, pub gardens, restaurant terraces, gyms, spas and self-catering properties will all be ready to welcome you back, with the rule of six and Covid safe measures in place to ensure everyone stays happy, healthy and protected.

Local businesses need your support

Now is the time to plan for when you can, to consider all the places you’ve said you’d love to go right here on the Island, but never have.

Make every weekend on the Isle of Wight a holiday at home.

Go to the Visit Isle of Wight Website for where to eat and things to do.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed



