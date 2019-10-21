Made in Cowes exhibition opened by yachting doyen

Ian Lallow, whose family had been building and maintaining boats in Cowes for several generations, came face-to-face with photographs of his old boatyard when he officially opened a ‘Made in Cowes’ exhibition last Friday (18th October).

Staged by Cowes Heritage in Cowes Combined Clubs’ Regatta House, the event sets out to illustrate the diverse ways the town has a truly proud past when it comes to ingenuity, skills and output.

On display

Among other historical accomplishments depicted are Britain’s first production electric car, built at Somerton, other boat-builders including W A Souter, once-famous shipbuilders J Samuel White, the Redfern fashion house, and the old-established yacht chandlers Pascall Atkey.

The local Classic Boat Museum loaned a scale-model of the highly successful Souter-built powerboat Surfury. Probably the most unusual item illustrated was a flea trap invented by a local man.

Lifelong sailor

In welcoming Ian, Cowes Heritage chairman George Chastney referred to how he had been sailing since the age of eight, eventually progressing to take the helm of ocean racers, including Edward Heath’s Lallow-built Morning Cloud.

His service to yachting had been formerly recognised by a number of Cowes clubs, including the Royal Yacht Squadron. But he sold the family’s boatyard in the late 1990s.

Where and when

The exhibition is open daily 10am to 4pm until 10th November 2019 at Cowes Combined Club, Regatta House, Bath Road, Cowes.

Admission is free.

Image: Ian studies photographs on the Lallow display