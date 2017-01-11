Major roadworks at St George’s Way progressing well

The council share this latest news, Ed

Work has now started to upgrade the traffic signals at the exit from Marks and Spencer/Morrisons to incorporate pedestrian crossing phases and on Monday 23 January work will begin to create new traffic signals at the junction of Shide Road and St George’s Way.

Alterations to junction

Work to install the new traffic signals is expected to be completed by Friday 3 March and will involve minor alterations to the existing layout of the junction and the introduction of a new traffic Island to segregate traffic and improve pedestrian crossing facilities across St George’s Way.

One-way system

To allow these works the short section of Shide Road between St George’s Way and Medina Avenue will become one way in an east to west direction resulting in all traffic travelling east along Shide Road (from Whitepit Lane) turning left and using the one-way traffic system that is already in place.

At the same time traffic leaving Newport will be diverted around the east side of the new roundabout to allow the western half to be built, throughout the works, access to Newport Football Club will remain open.

Subject to change

There are a variety of factors including inclement weather, emergency works and scheme extensions that can sometimes affect the timing of works. Due to the size and nature of this scheme, the works programme is subject to change but programme updates will be issued as each phase progresses.

The council would like to thank residents for their patience while these major road works are carried out.

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0

