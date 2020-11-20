Major step forward for Independent Arts as new Creative Hub announced

Isle of Wight charity Independent Arts has announced a major new project that will allow people from across the Island to get involved with creative programmes.

The new Independent Arts Creative Hub will be located at the former Monsoon building in Newport. The building, situated at the corner of the High Street and St James’ Square is being refurbished this month and will be open to the public as soon as regulations allow.

The Creative Hub

The Creative Hub will feature exhibitions from Independent Arts community programmes across the Island, as well as opportunities to engage with arts for well being activities. Independent Arts are delighted to be launching this major new project, which it hopes, can contribute to the regeneration of the High Street.

To ensure the Creative Hub can reach its potential and be financially sustainable, Independent Arts has welcomed three new team members this month. Amy Normanton and Kerry Weston will share the day to day running of the Creative Hub and Ralph Ridler has started his role as Community Fundraiser.

Gagliani: A major step forward for Independent Arts

Charity Chief Executive, Lisa Gagliani MBE said,

“This is a major step forward for Independent Arts, in our strategy to improve health and well-being on the Isle of Wight through the arts. For too long, most of our activities have been hidden from public view, taking place in village halls and care homes. “We look forward to welcoming you to the Creative Hub, where you will meet familiar and new faces of the Independent Arts team.”

What is Independent Arts?

Independent Arts is the Isle of Wight charity focussed on using the arts to improve wellbeing, quality of life and to reduce social isolation. Supported by volunteers, fantastic practitioners and a small staff team in Newport, the charity engages with up to 1,700 people every month across the Island.

Like many organisations, the charity has been affected by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. In response, the charity’s much-loved community services, including SingAbout and DanceMakers, have moved online during the pandemic reaching thousands of people who might otherwise have been isolated.

Phenomenal support

The response to these plans from Independent Arts stakeholders, supporters and the public has been phenomenal.

The charity is grateful for the support in this endeavour of The Tudor Trust, The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust and Arts Council England, as well as the Island Community who have raised £600 through a crowdfunding appeal.

Show your support

Donations can be made up 26th November to through this link or afterwards via the Independent Arts Website.

The Independent Arts Creative Hub plans to open from Friday 4th December – subject to Government guidelines in place then. Enquiries Tel: 822437 or via email to [email protected]

See the Website for more information about Independent Arts.

News shared by Hannah on behalf of Independent Arts. Ed