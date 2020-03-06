Major upgrade for Events OnTheWight listings site making it easier to find and publicise Isle of Wight events

We’ve got some great news.

One of our sister sites, Events OnTheWight, has had a really big upgrade. It’s something we’ve been putting a lot of effort into (with the amazing Josh!) – and can now share it with you. We’re really proud of the results and hope you’ll like the improvements as well.

Google’s highest-placed dedicated What’s on guide

Amazingly it’s been ten plus years that the site has been running – and during this time Events OnTheWight has remained Google’s highest-placed dedicated What’s on guide on the Isle of Wight.

In short, people who use it to promote their events (If you’re one of those, see what’s new for you below) get them in front of a lot of people.

So much to do on the Isle of Wight!

If you’re looking for something to do on the Island, Events OnTheWight has a huge selection of things to do on there – for example, there are eighteen events listed on there for today alone.

There are loads of ways of finding things to do to.

Helpfully, from the menu at the top of the page, you can just look at events for Today, Tomorrow and a ‘This weekend’.

If there’s a specific date you’re interested in, just select that from the calendar.

Subject splits

If you know what will tickle your fancy, at the top of the page, there are splits in to different subjects:

So if you want to get your toes tapping to some music

Take part in some Isle of Wight Community events

Expand your knowledge at a talk

Or learn a new skill at a workshop

Have an explore around the site

There are just too many features on Events OnTheWight for us to list them all out, so have a look around the site and see what you can find.

Free promotion of your IW events

If you are involved in putting on events on the Isle of Wight – it’s even easier for you to easily take advantage of this.

You can create your free account and get started.

Easy to add events

The new system gives you the option of two ways to enter events:

Step-by-step, where we take you through each field, explaining how to use it

If you don’t need that help, we’ve got a ‘Quick add’ process that is all on a single page



Remains free

Despite all of the extra functionality, we’ve kept it *FREE* for you to add your events.

(We’re planning to add the ability for you to pay to advertise your events in the near future – if you’re interested, please just drop us a line)