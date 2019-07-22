Make sure you grab a Ventnor Fringe Pack

The Ventnor Fringe Festival begins tomorrow (23rd July) and the town has become a hive of activity with pop-up bars and boutique venues being set up and over 300 artists arriving ready to perform over 150 performances of 90 shows.

Addressing environmental impact

This year the Fringe are introducing reusable cups made from recycled plastic to all of their bars, and will only be stocking biodegradable straws.

Everybody will be charged a one off £1 plastic levy when they buy their first drink. You can then reuse your cup each time you return to the bar or swap for a new one.

“…rapidly becoming the country’s most surprising and inspirational multidisciplinary arts festival” The Sunday Times

Fringe Pack

Alternatively, grab yourself a Fringe Pack from the Ventnor Exchange, which includes a cup, alongside lots of other goodies.

The attractive tote bag includes a free programme, a wristband to get you into the Observatory Bar at Harbourside, one of the fantastic Fringe badges designed by Chris Jones of Chemical Gardens, and of course the reusable cup, all for £10.

Head to the Exchange on Church Street to buy your pack.