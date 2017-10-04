Bob shares this latest news from the Newchurch Male Voice Choir. Ed

The final ‘brick’ in the Wall of Sound concert held at Christ Church, Totland, on Saturday 30th September was laid in the Newchurch and Mendip Male Voice Choir’s last joint song of the evening.

As they sung Elvis Presley’s American Trilogy when building up to a crescendo in the final part the church organ, played by Mendip’s Musical Director, Jamie Knights, burst into sound and with the 76 voices of the choirs filled the church with a magical and thunderous sound.

“We were blown away with the quality of the sound made and the whole concert” was the comment being made by members of the capacity audience.

Such a privilege

Bob Cooper for the Newchurch MVC said,

“What a privilege it was to be part of this concert and to sing with the Mendip MVC members. I have never had so many positive comments made about a concert as I received that evening. “It was wonderful how the organ joining in that final number sounded. We wish to say a very big thank you to the staff of Christ Church, Totland for their hospitality.”

Whilst on their visit to the Island the Mendip MVC also performed a concert at Christ Church, Sandown and the Friday night and on Sunday at Warners, Bembridge.

In all three concerts they were joined by Soprano Hannah Drury.