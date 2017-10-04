Animal lovers chalk up Ventnor with pro-Vegan messages

Vegan activists have been chalking up Ventnor over the last week.
Messages have been chalked onto shop fronts, an ATM machine, pavements and walls urging residents to watch a number of anti-dairy videos on YouTube.
The messages
Some of the message include:
Wednesday, 4th October, 2017 11:25am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Featured, Ventnor
Colin
4.Oct.2017 11:43am
Great stuff. Let’s all go round the Island chalking in public places on issues we feel strongly about.
Mine would be “Don’t chalk on this wall”
liam
4.Oct.2017 11:48am
Why are you giving these morons publicity?