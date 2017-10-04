Animal lovers chalk up Ventnor with pro-Vegan messages

Aiming to spread the awareness of the anti-meat/anti-dairy message, animal-loving residents have chalked up several parts of Ventnor.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

watch dairy is scary atm

Vegan activists have been chalking up Ventnor over the last week.

Messages have been chalked onto shop fronts, an ATM machine, pavements and walls urging residents to watch a number of anti-dairy videos on YouTube.

The messages
Some of the message include:

dairy is scary pavement
earthlings - grey wall
go vegan pavement
cowspiracy on csm
earthlings wall

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 4th October, 2017 11:25am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fGR

Filed under: Featured, Ventnor

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

2 Comments

  1. Colin


    4.Oct.2017 11:43am

    Great stuff. Let’s all go round the Island chalking in public places on issues we feel strongly about.

    Mine would be “Don’t chalk on this wall”

    Report comment

  2. liam


    4.Oct.2017 11:48am

    Why are you giving these morons publicity?

    Report comment

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*