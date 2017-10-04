Sustainable transport cash for Isle of Wight businesses

The council share this latest news. Ed

Three Island businesses are celebrating after securing sustainable transport funding from the Isle of Wight Council.

The funding awards follow the launch of the Active Travel Innovation Grant Fund in July 2017, when the council put out the call for organisations and businesses to submit applications for funding to deliver innovative active travel projects. The successful applicants will introduce a range of initiatives, aimed at encouraging more cycling and walking on the Island, including increasing the availability of electric bikes for both employee and visitor travel.

Sustainable transport interventions

The Active Travel Innovation Grant forms part of a wider programme of sustainable transport interventions being delivered by the Isle of Wight Council over the next three years, using funding from the Department for Transport. The fund will reopen for applications in spring 2017.

Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Cllr Ian Ward, said:

“The Isle of Wight is at the forefront of promoting and supporting active travel to residents, visitors, and employers and in our schools. The council is a strong supporter of active travel projects, currently delivering them in partnership across the Island through a three year £1.3m investment programme with funding secured competitively from the Department for Transport. “I would like to congratulate the winners of the Active Travel Innovation Grant and I look forward to following how these innovative projects use the grant to make their projects a reality and inspire even more people to Drive Less, See More.”

The winners of the grant are:

Seaview Hotel, Seaview – will provide a fleet of electric bikes in partnership with the Green Commute Initiative Ltd, available to staff and visitors. The project will offer car free travellers the opportunity to explore the Island by electric bike and provide insight into the customer experience. This project also supports Seaview Hotel’s aim of creating a bespoke car free travel packages.

Tracy Mikich, marketing manager at Seaview Hotel, said:

“We believe that to be responsible for the future, we need to be looking at sustainable means of transport now. That’s why we are delighted to be working with the Isle of Wight Council on a new and innovative electric bike project to promote car-free and low-emission tourism to the Island. “With the provision of electric bikes, we are seeking to develop new markets motivated by the wellness trend and to position the Isle of Wight as a ‘green’ holiday destination. We have already installed electric vehicle charging points and this is another way we can help to reduce carbon emissions. Needless to say, we are all feeling electrified!”

Coralesce Ltd, Brighstone – Coralesce’s ‘Walk with Purpose’ project will work with project partners Altered Dawn and Symmetry Coaching to explore how life coaching can combine with walking and landscape appreciation to deliver positive outcomes and take ‘mindfulness’ a step further.

Christina Conroy, director at Coralesce Ltd, said:

“We are thrilled at being awarded an active travel grant to support the development of coaching walks on the island under the Walk with Purpose banner. Research has shown that walking promotes new connections between brain cells and stimulates creativity, greater focus and well-being. “Our aim is to organise ‘led’ coaching walks for visitors and residents including apprentices and young people. The project will explore how coaching can combine with walking and the enjoyment of the beautiful island scenery to deliver positive outcomes.”

The Bay Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Freshwater Bay – the Bed and Breakfast operates as an environmentally aware and sustainable business and with their project using electric bikes, is aiming to increase active travel by their visitors by ten percent over twelve months.

Paul Mocroft, owner at The Bay Boutique Bed and Breakfast, said:

“We’re delighted to be one of the recipients of this grant. The Bay Boutique Bed and Breakfast has been nationally recognised as green leaders for our environmental policies and this new project will enable us to build on this work by focusing on transport. “By starting electric bike hire for our guests and other Freshwater Bay visitors, we hope to get more people out of their cars to experience the Island’s natural beauty.”

Access Fund for Sustainable Travel programme

The grant is being delivered through the Isle of Wight Council’s Access Fund for Sustainable Travel programme, with funding that was secured competitively from the Department for Transport.

Isle of Wight Council has secured £1.35m funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) Access Fund for Sustainable Travel to deliver a series of sustainable transport projects and interventions over the next three years to 2020. The funding builds upon previous DfT investment on the Island through the Local Sustainable Transport Fund (2012-2016) and the Sustainable Travel Transition Year (16/17) programmes.

Image: testlab under CC BY 2.0