Sandown man admits killing former Isle of Wight councillor

The former councillor’s body was found in May this year, at the community gardens he was involved with.

southampton crown court - streetview

The murder trial of former Isle of Wight councillor Gerry White is due to begin on 4th November at Southampton Crown Court.

Mr White’s body was discovered in Lake Community Gardens, an area located off Scotchells Brook Lane in Lake, at the end of May this year.

“Diminished responsibility”
60-year-old Jonathan Stasiuk, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Today (Friday 13th September) he pleaded not guilty to murder, but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The BBC say that police have not revealed the cause of cause of death.

Tribute to husband
Following Mr White death, his wife, Mrs Lee White, paid tribute to her husband:

“My husband Gerry was a loving family man to me, his children, grandchildren, sister, brother, nephews and nieces.

“Gerry respected and trusted his loyal staff, recognising their valuable role in his life.”

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Friday, 13th September, 2019 2:26pm

