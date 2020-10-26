Man admits serious child sex offence in three-year-old rape case

It’s emerged that the 62-year-old man was not known to the three-year-old girl that he seriously sexually assaulted in Fort Victoria Country Park – as he admits the offence.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

fort victoria country park car park

A man accused of a serious sexual offence in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, has pleaded guilty today (Monday 26th October). 

On the afternoon of Monday 31st August this year, police were called to Fort Victoria Country Park with a report that a young girl had been seriously sexually assaulted in an area of woodland by a man she did not know. 

62-year-old from Freshwater
Following a thorough investigation involving police officers from across the Isle of Wight and the mainland, 62-year-old Graham Medway from Freshwater was charged with rape of a child under the age of 13. 

Sentencing in January
Appearing at Newport Crown Court today, he admitted the offence and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Friday 8th January 2021 for sentencing. 

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Monday, 26th October, 2020 5:20pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o0P

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Law & Order, Police, Yarmouth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*