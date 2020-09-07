Operation July: Police revisit Fort Victoria Country Park a week on from serious sexual assault on a child

A week has passed since we received a report of a serious sexual offence at Fort Victoria Country Park in Yarmouth on Monday 31st August, and the investigation remains ongoing as a priority.

Uniformed officers, along with detectives, will be at the Fort and surrounding areas today (Monday 7th September) and over the coming week to progress enquiries and speak with members of the public.

Jackson: Expect to see the teams investigating this incident

Superintendent Sarah Jackson said:

“This investigation is very much ongoing and we are grateful to those who have spoken with us and provided information to us via the online portal we shared this weekend. “Officers will be at the Fort between 11.30am and 4pm today carrying out patrols and conducting enquiries, so if you are visiting the area today you can expect to see the teams investigating this incident. “Teams will be handing out witness appeal leaflets with a view to capturing other potential witnesses who may not have seen our media appeals. In addition to those who are down at the location, there is a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes and we will endeavour to keep you all informed of any significant updates. “Please do not hesitate to approach our officers if you are in the area today and have any concerns, or more importantly any information that could help us investigate this crime.”

A man arrested in connection with this incident remains on bail until 28 September.

Dash cam, photos or video

We continue to appeal for anyone with Dash Cam footage, who drove into Fort Victoria Country Park via Westhill Lane between 11.30am and 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday 31 August, to get in touch.

In addition, anyone who took any photographs or video from the area that day can submit this to us via our online portal.

To submit photos or videos to us, please visit the Website.

Get in touch

If you have information that could assist us, you can also call 101 quoting Operation July.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

