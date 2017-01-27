Man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody

Police have issued a brief update following the arrest of a 60 year old man from Sandown on suspicion of murder.

They have confirmed that the man still remains in police custody.

Emergency services were called to an address on The Avenue, Gurnard on Thursday 26th January where they found a 45 year old woman who “was seriously ill”. She was taken to hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead.

Further updates will be issued when appropriate over the coming weekend (January 28 and 29).

Our thoughts are with all those affected.

Image: nespirit under CC BY 2.0