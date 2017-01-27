Sandown man arrested on suspicion of murder

A 45 year old woman was pronounced dead at St Mary’s hospital and a 60 year old man from Sandown was arrested. Our thoughts are with all those affected.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Police tape

A 60 year old man from Sandown, Isle of Wight was arrested yesterday (Thursday) afternoon on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services were called to an address on The Avenue, Gurnard, where they found a 45 year old woman who “was seriously ill”. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said,

“On arrival, officers found a 45-year-old woman from Gurnard who was seriously ill. She was taken to St Mary’s Hospital and was pronounced dead.

“A 60-year-old man from Sandown has been arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Get in touch
If you have any information about the incident get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting 44170032981.

Our thoughts are with all those affected.

Source: IWCP

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 27th January, 2017 7:53am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eWX

Filed under: Ambulance, Featured, Gurnard, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Sandown

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*