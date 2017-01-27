Sandown man arrested on suspicion of murder

A 60 year old man from Sandown, Isle of Wight was arrested yesterday (Thursday) afternoon on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services were called to an address on The Avenue, Gurnard, where they found a 45 year old woman who “was seriously ill”. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said,

“On arrival, officers found a 45-year-old woman from Gurnard who was seriously ill. She was taken to St Mary’s Hospital and was pronounced dead. “A 60-year-old man from Sandown has been arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Get in touch

If you have any information about the incident get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting 44170032981.

Our thoughts are with all those affected.

Source: IWCP

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0