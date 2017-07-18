Man arrested over allegation of spiked drinks released

The man arrested on suspicion of spiking drinks at an Isle of Wight nightclub has been released from custody without charge.

The 30 year old from Sandown remains under investigation by the police following an allegation that two women had their drinks spiked last weekend.

The incident was reported to have taken place on Friday and into the early hours of Saturday (15 July) at the Fever and Boutique nightclub in Newport.

Advice for Islanders

Police also offered the following advice:

Firstly and most importantly of all, if you are out in a group – look after each other

Don’t leave your drinks unattended. Carry them with you when dancing and take turns to go to the loo

Be wary of accepting drinks from strangers – if you have a drink bought for you, make sure you take it directly from the bar staff

Keep an eye out for anyone in your group who appears more drunk than the amount of alcohol they have consumed would warrant – we all know our reaction to alcohol and if you or they feel ill or drunker than expected, your drink may have been tampered with – raise the alarm to someone straight away and head home.

Image: Henry Burrows under CC BY 2.0