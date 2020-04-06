Man charged with GBH – after another left with fractured skull – appears in court today

The 35-year-old man who suffered a fractured skull is still in hospital

Handcuffed man

Officers investigating an assault in Sandown last Thursday have charged a man. 

The 31-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with GBH and remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday). 

It comes after police were called to Crescent Road just after 11pm on Thursday, where a 35-year-old man had suffered a fractured skull. 

He remains in hospital. 

A 19-year-old man from Newport and 34-year-old man from Ryde who were also both arrested after the incident have been released with no further action.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: v1ctor under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 6th April, 2020 8:16am

