Police appeal for information after man left with fractured skull

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Sandown last night (Thursday), in which a 35 year old man sustained a fractured skull.

The incident occurred in Crescent Road at around 11pm. The victim, who is from Shanklin, was taken to hospital where he is being treated in intensive care.



Inspector Adam Henderson-Parish said:

“We would like to assure the community that we are conducting increased police patrols in the area and carrying out enquiries. “If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers.”

Arrests

A 19 year old man from Newport, a 31 year old man from Sandown, and a 34 year old man from Ryde, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They remain in custody at this time.

Get in touch

If anyone has any information about this incident, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting Operation Romulus.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting the same reference.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0