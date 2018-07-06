Man kicks in glass door of bar at 5am

Much to the surprise of Graham Perks – Isle of Wight ward councillor for Ventnor East – and his wife early this morning, someone kicked in the front door of their bar in Ventnor’s High Street.

Mrs Perks told OnTheWight it was around 5am this morning (Friday) when they were summoned from their sleep to hear an alarming, repeating thud.

Slowly realising what was going on, she and her husband got up, with Graham donning his dressing gown to go and tackle the offender.

Reaching the entrance to the bar, Graham could see that the lower half of the thick glass in the door had been smashed in and was laying on the floor of his bar.

Description of suspect

By then, the suspect, described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, was sauntering down the road. Mrs Perks told OnTheWight that Graham picked few choice phrases to lob at the man, who replied “F*** off.”

It’s thought that the person responsible will be caught on CCTV of local businesses. Nothing was reported as stolen from the bar. Windows have been broken twice at Mr Perks’ other bar in town, The Volunteer, in recent months.

If you have any information, please contact Isle of Wight police on 101.

