Marathon man collected 10 bags of rubbish during his 42nd of 50 marathons

Remember the marathon runner from Cowes, who set himself the challenge last year of running 50 marathons before his 50th birthday in November?

Two weeks ago he ran his 40th marathon since the end of October last year dressed as Wonder Woman.

Plogging marathon

This week Neil ran marathon 42, but this one took a lot longer than usual. It was eight hours in fact, but only because whilst running his marathon Neil was ‘plogging’ – picking up litter whilst jogging.

Neil managed to collect ten bags of litter on his marathon. Head over to Neil’s Blog later see what he says about marathon 42 (it might not be updated straight away – he deserves a rest after eight hours of litter picking).

Show your support

You can show your support by donating via the Just Giving Page.

All monies raised will be going to the mental health charity, Mind.

