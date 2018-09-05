Mary Ellis to be honoured at Memorial Service with Spitfire flyby

A memorial service for former WW2 Spitfire pilot, Mary Ellis, will be taking place later this month in Cowes.

All are welcome to attend the service at St Mary The Virgin Church, Church Road, Cowes.

Who was Mary Ellis? Who was Mary Ellis? Learn about her remarkable achievements and why she received the Freedom of the Isle of Wight.

A fly-by of Spitfires is expected to take place in Mary’s honour.

Freedom of the Isle of Wight

Following a campaign led by OnTheWight and Solent Aviatrix at an Isle of Wight council meeting earlier this year Mary was awarded the Freedom of the Isle of Wight.

In spite of her age, Mary was an active member of society, still with a keen interest in aviation. Sadly she passed away peacefully at home in July aged, 101.

RSVP

If you intend to attend the memorial service, which takes place on on Monday 24th September 2018 at 2pm, in order to give organisers an idea of the numbers to expect, please let them know your intention by emailing maryellismemorial@gmail.com



Image: © Graham Reading Photography

Image: Main image © Cam-ARA

Location map

View the location of this story.