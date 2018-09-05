Mary Ellis to be honoured at Memorial Service with Spitfire flyby

She delivered over 1,000 aircraft on her own during WW2 to the RAF – including Spitfires and Wellington Bombers – equipped with only a compass, stopwatch and map to find the airfields. Later this month, the amazing Mary Ellis will be remembered at a Memorial Service with Spitfire Flyby.

mary ellis

A memorial service for former WW2 Spitfire pilot, Mary Ellis, will be taking place later this month in Cowes.

All are welcome to attend the service at St Mary The Virgin Church, Church Road, Cowes.

Who was Mary Ellis?
A fly-by of Spitfires is expected to take place in Mary’s honour.

Freedom of the Isle of Wight
Following a campaign led by OnTheWight and Solent Aviatrix at an Isle of Wight council meeting earlier this year Mary was awarded the Freedom of the Isle of Wight.

mary ellis in the council chamber

In spite of her age, Mary was an active member of society, still with a keen interest in aviation. Sadly she passed away peacefully at home in July aged, 101.

RSVP
If you intend to attend the memorial service, which takes place on on Monday 24th September 2018 at 2pm, in order to give organisers an idea of the numbers to expect, please let them know your intention by emailing maryellismemorial@gmail.com

Image: © Graham Reading Photography

Image: Main image © Cam-ARA

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, What's On

