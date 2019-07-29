Medina College campus to undergo road safety improvements

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Work to improve road safety within the Medina College campus in Newport is due to get underway later this week.

A new contraflow cycle lane to boost safety for cyclists accessing the site from Fairlee Road, as well as the introduction of rumble strips to help curb people’s speed, form part of the Isle of Wight Council scheme.

The work follows a full safety audit on the college’s road network and parking areas — commissioned by the local authority — which resulted in a number of recommendations to improve safety.

Safety measures

Other measures include:

Clearer separation of the bus waiting area to deter unauthorised use.

Repositioning of railings in the bus waiting area to improve safety for pupils.

Resurfacing of pavements identified as being in a poor condition.

Repainting of road markings.

Review of all site signage aimed at decluttering and simplifying messages for pedestrians and motorists.

Councillor Ian Ward, the council’s Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said:

“This scheme is part of our commitment to road safety in and around our school sites and will address the issues highlighted in the safety audit.”

The work is being carried out by Crownpark Builders Ltd.