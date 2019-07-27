Head to Ventnor this weekend and join in celebrations for the tenth Ventnor Fringe Festival

Ventnor has been buzzing for the last week with the arrival of the tenth Ventnor Fringe Festival. Three cheers for the entire Fringe team, who have worked so hard to bring the festival together once again. The town wouldn’t be the same without out each summer.

If you haven’t hit the Festival yet, don’t worry, there are still plenty of things to see and do over the weekend, from comedy to live music, theatre to spoken word, poetry readings, there’s an arts trail showcasing the Island’s creative talent, a beautiful Parisian bus packed full of glorious books, loads of family-friendly shows, make sure you seek out The Women’s Bureau of Rebellion in the park, or just soak up the atmosphere while socialising with family and friends.

What’s on

For the full programme visit the Ventnor Fringe Website, or just come to town and head to the Ventnor Exchange on Church Street (opposite the motorcycle shop).

If you’re not sure what to expect, check out this great promo video, created by Glasshouse Productions.