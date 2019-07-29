Large tree branch falls onto parked car in East Cowes

Cllr Karl Love shares this latest news from East Cowes. Ed

One of our great old trees on Jubilee Recreation ground has had a large branch fall from it this morning (Monday) causing damage to a parked car.

Emergency work to make the area safe was carried out by Island Roads and Isle of Wight council.

The park was gifted to HM Queen Victoria for her golden Jubilee by Lord Gort and later HM presented the park to the people of our town.

Without warning the tree branch collapsed this lunchtime. Island Roads have put up barriers for safety purposes. It is intended that the area will be reopened later this afternoon.

East Cowes has some wonderful open green spaces with many wonderful specimens of trees. The location was chosen for the Romanov monument last year because of its wonderful location and setting.

Having spoken with the tree surgeon and parks officer, it seems this is just a single weak link in the trees natural growth.

It would be a catastrophe if we had to lose this wonderful tree which have graced our town for many years.