Meet numerology author Lizzie Flynn at seafront book signing

When Lizzie Flynn moved to the Isle of Wight in December 2010 in order to write a book on Numerology, she thought that it would take a couple of years.

Little did she know that she would become so involved in the community delivering her Centrestage Philosophy Programme in local schools, and running the Ventnor SingAbout Group for Independent Arts.

As she explains in her book, our lives run in cycles, and sometimes things take longer than you think due to detours, cul-de-sacs and the unexpected. Ten years later ‘Life in Numbers’ is now ready to be released.

Book signing

Lizzie will be at Toni’s Tea Room, Ventnor Esplanade on Sunday 30th August between 11am and 3pm where you will be able to meet Lizzie, buy a signed copy of book, and soak up the atmosphere (and cakes) in this wonderful seafront location.

Uses theatre to describe different energies at work in Numerology

Lizzie has been engaged in the field of Personal Development for over 20 years, and her passion stems from the search for truth and meaning.

She uses her work in the theatre to describe the different energies at work in Numerology. Life in Numbers is the personal account of a journey covering nine years. Each year a different set of ideas are explored and developed within the context of ‘Right Action’ as described in contemporary Numerology.

The Pythagorean’s idea of number as the principle source and root of all things sees number not as a sign to denote a specific quantity or amount, but as something whose nature is to be discovered.

For more information see Lizzie’s Website.

